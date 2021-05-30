Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,479 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 97.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 169,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 83,847 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 83.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

NYSE:MOS opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.