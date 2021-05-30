Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 100.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of NIO by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of NIO opened at $38.62 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.73) EPS. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.