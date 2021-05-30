Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 23,219 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,219 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $300,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.