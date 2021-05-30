Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFPZF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. Canfor has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

