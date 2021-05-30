Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Up 53.5% in May

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the April 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 475,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $9,357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 49,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 28,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 6.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,074.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

