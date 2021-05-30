Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) & Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Financial Review

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Capstead Mortgage and Americold Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage 65.60% 11.95% 0.94% Americold Realty Trust -0.63% -0.46% -0.22%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Capstead Mortgage and Americold Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A Americold Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Americold Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.78%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than Capstead Mortgage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Capstead Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Capstead Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstead Mortgage and Americold Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage $186.74 million 3.35 -$129.57 million $0.65 9.92 Americold Realty Trust $1.99 billion 4.83 $24.54 million $1.29 29.47

Americold Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Capstead Mortgage. Capstead Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Americold Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Capstead Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Capstead Mortgage pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Americold Realty Trust pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capstead Mortgage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Capstead Mortgage has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

