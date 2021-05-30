Cardano Market Cap Achieves $52.21 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00004555 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 41.2% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion and approximately $5.43 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00070699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00047394 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00264509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00031864 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.