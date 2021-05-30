Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Short Interest Up 47.7% in May

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the April 29th total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CRTPF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,120. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

