Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,734,000 after purchasing an additional 907,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,483,000 after purchasing an additional 240,823 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $217,028,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

FITB opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.