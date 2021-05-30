Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 14,349 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $502.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $404.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

