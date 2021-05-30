Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in DaVita by 3,682.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 107,535 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 20.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock worth $4,498,248 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of DVA opened at $120.07 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.30 and a 12-month high of $129.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

