Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.07.

The Home Depot stock opened at $318.91 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.