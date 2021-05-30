Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $188,218,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,069 shares of company stock worth $54,063,349 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $260.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.93 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.