Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFG. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.