Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 13,070 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price target on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

NYSE:TRP opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $51.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.89%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

