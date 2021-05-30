Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,900 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 111,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP opened at $49.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMP. Scotiabank began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

