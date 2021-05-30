Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,371.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,591 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.14.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $172.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 2.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $75.97 and a one year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

