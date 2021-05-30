Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,092,000 after buying an additional 431,127 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 963.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after buying an additional 1,445,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 23.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,047,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,049,000 after buying an additional 201,616 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $137,969,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Shares of ALB opened at $167.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 6,135 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,010,802.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,957 shares of company stock worth $5,316,825. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

