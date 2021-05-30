CCUniverse (UVU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,365.73

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 30.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $14,365.73 and $283.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009309 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000186 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 184.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001572 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars.

