CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 438,200 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the April 29th total of 294,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 740.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 85,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 30,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $271.67 million, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million. Analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CECE. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.