Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.77% of Celanese worth $1,142,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $207,356,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at $4,482,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Celanese by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Celanese by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 55,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Celanese by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 256,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $165.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.98. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.