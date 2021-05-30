Celo (CELO) Price Tops $3.52 on Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. Celo has a market capitalization of $792.77 million and approximately $35.43 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00009800 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 47% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,479,897 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

