Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 372.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,669 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 238,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57,327 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $74.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

