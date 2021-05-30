Certified Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.07.

Shares of HD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.91. 3,197,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $339.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

