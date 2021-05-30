Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Head to Head Review

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Champions Oncology and Ikena Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology $32.12 million 3.92 -$1.98 million ($0.17) -55.35 Ikena Oncology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ikena Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Champions Oncology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Champions Oncology and Ikena Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ikena Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Champions Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.03%. Ikena Oncology has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Champions Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Champions Oncology is more favorable than Ikena Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Champions Oncology and Ikena Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology -3.14% -19.24% -5.21% Ikena Oncology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.8% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ikena Oncology beats Champions Oncology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. It also offers Translational Oncology Solutions that utilizes its technology platform to assist pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with their drug development process. In addition, the company provides POS products, including TumorGraft implants and drug panels, which utilizes TumorGraft technology to test the response of a patient's tumor to multiple oncology drugs or drug combinations. It markets its products through internet, word of mouth, and sales force to patients and physicians. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc., a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It is also developing a small molecule inhibitor program against ERK5 in the RAS signaling pathway; IK-175, a selective AHR antagonist; IK-412, a recombinant human kynurenine-degrading enzyme; and IK-007, an oral selective EP4 receptor antagonist for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

