ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading 17.5% Higher This Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $154,022.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,072.18 or 1.00543405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00035899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00084557 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001105 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000766 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

