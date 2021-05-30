Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.79. 7,278,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,683,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.84. The firm has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

