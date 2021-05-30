China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Up 56.3% in May

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the April 29th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 152.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE CYD traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,414. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.30.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

