Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $334.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.47 and its 200 day moving average is $324.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.01 and a 52-week high of $365.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.