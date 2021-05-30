Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 15,005.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in FMC by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FMC by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $116.69 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $93.52 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average is $113.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMC. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

