Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 5,929 MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.18.

In other news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $188.23 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.89 and a 200 day moving average of $165.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

