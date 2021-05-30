Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 12,289 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,289 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHRW. Susquehanna raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average is $94.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

