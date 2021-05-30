Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 45,287 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 45,287 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FANG. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $80.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

