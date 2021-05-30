Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 4,822 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

SNA stock opened at $254.62 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

