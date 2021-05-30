Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,031,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 330,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool stock opened at $237.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.14. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $116.57 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.