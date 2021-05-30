Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) is Colrain Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Colrain Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for approximately 6.2% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.76.

NYSE CI opened at $258.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.39 and a 200-day moving average of $227.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

