Cindicator (CND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $223,552.00

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Cindicator has a market cap of $33.02 million and approximately $223,552.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 38.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

