Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Reduced by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 3,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $360,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $200,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 102.1% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 61,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,072 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.90 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $222.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

