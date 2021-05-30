CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Stock Position Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 159.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,185 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CIT Group worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CIT Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,660,000 after buying an additional 762,474 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in CIT Group by 689.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,975,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,719,000 after buying an additional 3,471,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,434,000 after purchasing an additional 103,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,448,000 after purchasing an additional 576,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIT opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

CIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

In related news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

