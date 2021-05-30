Coastline Trust Co Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $113.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28. The firm has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

