Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 467.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

NEE opened at $73.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.77. The company has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,747. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

