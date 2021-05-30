Coastline Trust Co Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Anthem by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $398.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,628 shares of company stock worth $40,844,221. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.65.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.