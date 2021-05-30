Coastline Trust Co Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,135 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $113.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

