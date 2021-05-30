Coastline Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 322,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,832,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.56.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

