Coastline Trust Co Lowers Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,471,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,756,423. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GLW opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.