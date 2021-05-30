Coastline Trust Co Purchases 95,880 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,880 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co owned about 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

