Coastline Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $231.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.34 and a 52 week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

