Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,270 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLED. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

OLED opened at $215.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $143.51 and a 52 week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

