Coastline Trust Co Sells 3,355 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $176.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.45 and a 52-week high of $178.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.