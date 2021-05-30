Coastline Trust Co Sells 3,480 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co owned 0.07% of Coherent worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $262.61 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

